Tahoe Institute for Natural Science invites birdwatchers to take a deeper dive

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The Tahoe Big Year, an event which is held every three years by the Tahoe Institute for Natural Science, welcomes birders of all abilities to head outside to find as many different species of birds as they can during the calendar year. While many treat the event as a competition (with some great prizes available thanks to sponsors like Patagonia), it’s also simply a great way to get started in birding, or get more serious birding, and it’s a fun, free, family-friendly activity either way.

“Starting right now through September is really the best time of the year to get out and do some birding,” says TINS co-founder and executive director Will Richardson. “The group has already seen over 200 different species, and you can expect to see all of the migrants and wintering birds to come through Tahoe again throughout the remainder of the year.”

Participation is free and open to anyone, however TINS members enjoy additional perks such as monthly guided tours, eligibility for end-of-year prizes, monthly challenges and random prize drawings, and other special events . There are two categories of official competition: Youth (15 years of age or younger) and Adult, so everyone in the family can participate. Registration can occur anytime through 2024. For more information visit: https://tahoebigyear.org/about.cfm

Throughout the year, TINS also hosts monthly bird outings. TINS’ Lake Tahoe Bird Festival is a great way to get an introduction into birding. It’s a free event held annually and it’s fast approaching on the calendar. Plan to come out next weekend to enjoy this family-friendly festival on Saturday, June 29 at Taylor Creek Visitor Center.

Taking A Hike for TINS — Lynn Harriman’s Bird-A-Thon Fundraiser

As part of the 2024 Tahoe Big Year, TINS member Lynn Harriman is hiking around the Tahoe Rim Trail to raise funds for TINS. This is the third time that Harriman has taken pledges for TINS based on how many species she finds along the way, raising thousands of dollars for TINS programming in the process.

“I believe in the power of TINS to change our world,” says Harriman. “Their education programs in our local schools, their ongoing research, citizen science, and outreach to the communities surrounding Lake Tahoe are making a difference. I want to continue to be a part of that success. Being a TINS member, you will always learn something new, see something amazing, and meet nice people.”

For TINS members, Lynn is welcoming folks to join her on July 3 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. while she hikes the Tahoe Rim Trail from Ward Creek through Page Meadows to Tahoe City.

For more info on the fundraiser, and to support Lynn’s efforts, visit: https://www.tinsweb.org/tbybirdathon .