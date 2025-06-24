‘Tahoe is not for sale!’: regional leaders and residents protest federal land sale proposal

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Residents, regional political representatives and tribe members are expressing strong opposition to the Senate’s proposal to sell off public lands for housing as outlined in its draft reconciliation bill.

The dissent started shortly after the mid-June release of the bill’s text that revealed the controversial budgetary tactic. It has since sparked outrage, motivating over 150 people to rally in protest on Kiva Beach Sunday evening, one of the public land locations that could be eligible for sale under the proposed bill.

For more on the bill, read the article titled: Could the Senate’s proposed budget bill jeopardize Tahoe land?

“Hands off public lands,” one rally sign read. Another stated, “Public lands are Tribal lands,” and in yellow and blue bold letters, another said, “Keep lands public—not for sale.”

The Sierra Club Toiyabe Chapter organized the rally with representatives from conservation groups, indigenous communities, and outdoor recreation leaders.

Regional political representatives issued statements adamantly opposing the bill’s land sale provision as well.

“Tahoe is not for sale!,” Brooke Laine, El Dorado County Board of Supervisors said. “We strongly urge the Senate to remove this language in the reconciliation bill and instead work with local governments and local Indian tribes on sensible land policy that can achieve our shared goals to advance housing while protecting our natural resources.”

Rep. Kevin Kiley (R-CA), who opposed similar language in the House’s version of the bill, issued this statement in response to the Senate’s reconciliation bill, “It is crucial that any decisions made regarding the acquisition or disposition of public lands be made only after significant local input.”

The bill bypasses public input and would allow eligible public lands, including those in the Tahoe Basin to be sold to any interested party.

“Our district is home to some of the most breathtaking landscapes in the United States, and is a source of clean water, jobs, tax revenue, and recreation. Local buy-in is the key to preserving these spaces and guaranteeing that our policies benefit the people we represent. I will not support legislation that excludes local leaders from having a meaningful seat at the table for these important decisions,” Kiley continued.

Other regional leaders joined his message, Cindy Gustafson with the Placer County Board of Supervisors said, “Local and regional governments cannot be relegated to an advisory role in decisions related to the sale of our federal lands.”

The proposed bill states the implementing secretary shall consult local governments, the governor, and the applicable tribe regarding the suitability of interested parties’ land nominations for residential housing.

“The goal of affordable housing is one we all share, but the Senate language will not make measurable progress toward that goal, and instead would put local governments on defense, responding to nominations made by outside groups that may or may not align with local planning,” Gustafson added. “I support Rep. Kiley in his effort to make sure local input is part of the discussion of public land sales.”

Regional agencies and organizations joined the opposition, including the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency, whose executive director, Julie Regan, sees it as a significant step backwards.

“In partnership with local governments, Congress recently reauthorized the Lake Tahoe Restoration Act (LTRA), which conserves land and sends the unambiguous message that Tahoe is not for sale. Decades before that, Congress ratified the bistate compact that governs land use planning at Lake Tahoe. Altogether, the Senate proposed language would reverse 50 years of standing land policy at Tahoe. Thank you, Rep. Kiley, for fighting for our public lands,” Regan said.

The bill has drawn opposition from both political lines. “This is not a partisan issue, it’s an issue for everyone who loves Tahoe no matter what side of the aisle you sit on,” the League to Save Lake Tahoe said in a statement.

“This proposal has dangerous unintended consequences for Tahoe,” the League continued, explaining, “The Basin is more than 75% public lands, most which are places where you recreate – hike, bike, swim, ski, and camp. Tahoe’s public lands are uniquely managed by our federal partners to protect our environment and communities against wildfire, and to protect Tahoe’s water quality – they are necessary to Keep Tahoe Blue.”

The Senate is expected to vote on the bill Wednesday.