Tahoe Justice Court, Tahoe Jail to host facility tours

STATELINE, Nev. – On August 7, 2024, from 4-6 p.m., the Tahoe Justice Court and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Tahoe Jail are opening their doors to the public. This unique opportunity allows the public to get a firsthand look at the dedicated professionals who work tirelessly to keep our community safe and the vital services they provide.

The Tahoe Justice Court and Jail are located at 175 Highway 50, Stateline, Nev. 89449.

Event Highlights:

Behind-the-Scenes Tours: Explore the facilities and see where justice is served.

Explore the facilities and see where justice is served. Meet the Team: Engage with court staff, law enforcement officers, and staff members who uphold the law and order in our community.

Engage with court staff, law enforcement officers, and staff members who uphold the law and order in our community. Educational Opportunities: Learn about the processes and systems that make up our local justice system.

This event is more than just an open house; it’s a chance to come together as a community and gain a deeper understanding of how our local justice system operates. Whether you’re a resident, a student, or just someone with a keen interest in justice and law enforcement, this is an event you won’t want to miss.

For more information, visit tahoejusticecourt.com or sheriff.douglascountynv.gov .