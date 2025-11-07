Tahoe Keys Marina docks projected to open by spring 2026

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Suntex Marinas, which has been working on overhauling the former dock at the Tahoe Keys, will be installing the new ones. They’ll come with material upgrades, better lighting and electrical charging infrastructure—all of which will improve the experience for visitors to the dock in the future.

“This was a long time coming,” said Eric Metz of Suntex. “The dock really needed some work, they were deteriorating, and it just needed a total overhaul.” Back in 2024, Suntex estimated that the total redevelopment could potentially cost $100 million.

Metz said, “This will be the largest refurbished dock on the lake.”

The docks at Tahoe Keys Marina being removed. Provided / Jeff Cowen

The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency (TRPA) noted that the previous docks posed a threat to water quality and public safety in 2024, and marina managers began the dock replacement project at the end of the boating season. The new marina will be made of sturdier materials and a lighting plan that will bring the docks into conformance with the TRPA dark sky standards.

“Marinas in Tahoe are rebuilt maybe once in a generation, making this an awesome opportunity to create infrastructure that makes cleaner boating possible,” said Keep Tahoe Blue’s chief strategy officer Jesse Patterson.

Both TRPA and the League to Save Lake Tahoe have been in contact with Suntex representatives as they’ve created the plan for the new marina. Suntex is updating its master plan, which has proposed improvements for environmental benefits. Jeff Cowen, TRPA public information officer said, “TRPA will continue reviewing these improvements, as well as the broader role of the marina in aquatic species prevention, recreation improvements and clean boating.”

A revised plan for what the revamped marina at the Tahoe Keys will look like. Provided / Suntex Marina

Most notably, Suntex will be installing level 2 electric chargers at each pedestal in the dock. “There’s a trend for electrical boats in the industry and an increased need for electrical charging,” said Metz. Putting in higher powered chargers may seem over the top, but as electrical boats become more popular, it’s an investment for the future of clean boating.

“If you build it, they will come,” said Patterson. “If you want to charge an electric boat, you’ll be able to. And they may even provide superchargers to power public ferries.”

It could bode well for FlyTahoe’s proposed electric ferry in the future.

This summer, the marina worked on water quality requirements like erosion control and stormwater capture. The new dock will be worked on throughout late 2025 to 2026 and expected to open by spring next year.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming new customers to the marina,” said Metz.

Eli Ramos is a reporter for Tahoe Daily Tribune. They are part of the 2024–26 cohort of California Local News Fellows through UC Berkeley.