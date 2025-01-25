Tahoe Keys Marina partners with Raley’s to support Christmas Cheer All Year

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Tahoe Keys Marina, a Suntex Marina, is partnering with Raley’s grocery store to support the Christmas Cheer All Year, a local non-profit organization dedicated to providing food and assistance to families in need.

Throughout the month of February, donation bins will be placed at Raley’s Grocery Store, making it convenient for the community to contribute non-perishable food items. The Christmas Cheer All Year relies on the generosity of individuals and businesses to continue its vital work in the South Lake Tahoe area.

“At Suntex Marinas, we believe in giving back to the communities where we operate,” said Colette Wigart, Marina Administration Manager at Tahoe Keys Marina. “We are thrilled to partner with Raley’s and encourage our boaters, residents, and the wider community to join us in supporting the Christmas Cheer Foundation’s mission to help those in need.”

The Christmas Cheer All Year provides a range of services, including a food pantry, emergency assistance, and holiday programs. Their efforts ensure that families in the South Lake Tahoe area have access to essential resources during challenging times.

Tahoe Keys Marina encourages everyone to donate generously and help make a difference in the lives of their neighbors.