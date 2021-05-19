Tahoe Keys property sells for about $9 million

A lakefront property in the Tahoe Keys sold in April for about $9 million. Provided

Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A Tahoe Keys lakefront property that was purchased in April marked the highest price for a property sold there this year, and was also the second highest sale so far this year in South Lake Tahoe.

Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty reported the Keys property at 259 Beach Drive sold for $8,995,000. Kelly Flaherty was the listing agent.

Sotheby’s also announced it sold a record-priced property at Sugar Bowl in Norden, Calif. Listing agent Jeff Hamilton sold the property at 57010 Aster Court for $3,980,000.

Other notable sales include a pair in Reno, 300 Davis Lane in Holcomb Ranch for $6,700,000 by listing agent Kirsten Childers and 4585 Alpes Way in Montreux for $4,350,000 by listing agent Phil Reed.

Sotheby’s first quarter report showed a 72% increase in the median home price in South Lake Tahoe, a 62% increase in sales volume and 190% increase in the Keys.

The highest single-family home sales price in the first quarter was $3,600,000 compared to $1,240,000 in 2020.