Tahoe Kiwanis award $16K in scholarships to Whittell grads

Grace Wolski, Cataline Wilson, Zack Kerho, Jude Stackpole, Jack White and Rubi Dionisio receive awards from Kiwanis Club of Lake Tahoe. Ava Campbell also received an award but is not pictured. (Provided by Kiwanis)



ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — Seven George Whittell High School graduates on May 3 received $16,000 in scholarships from the Kiwanis Club of Lake Tahoe.

The scholarships were made possible by the Bob Bauhauser Foundation.

The outstanding Key Club Scholarship ($4,000) was awarded to Grace Wolski. The second largest ($3,000) went to Jude Stackpole with Jack White, Zack Kerho, Ava Campbell and Rubi Dionisio each receiving $2,000. Catalina Wilson received $1,000.