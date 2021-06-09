Tahoe Kiwanis award $16K in scholarships to Whittell grads
ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — Seven George Whittell High School graduates on May 3 received $16,000 in scholarships from the Kiwanis Club of Lake Tahoe.
The scholarships were made possible by the Bob Bauhauser Foundation.
The outstanding Key Club Scholarship ($4,000) was awarded to Grace Wolski. The second largest ($3,000) went to Jude Stackpole with Jack White, Zack Kerho, Ava Campbell and Rubi Dionisio each receiving $2,000. Catalina Wilson received $1,000.
