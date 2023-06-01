Tahoe Kiwanis Club awards $8,500 in scholarships to Whittell grads
ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — The Kiwanis Club of Lake Tahoe recently awarded $8,500 in scholarships to George Whittell High School graduates.
The scholarships were made available through the Bob Baunhauser Foundation.
The outstanding Key Club Scholarship of $4,000 was given to Jack Johnson and Grace Campbell, Jan Harrison and Gabriel Turner each received $1,500.
