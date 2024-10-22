Tahoe Knight Monsters partner with South Tahoe Parks Foundation to raise funds for new recreation and aquatics center

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The South Tahoe Parks Foundation is partnering with the Tahoe Knight Monsters and is participating in upcoming Knight Monster Game festivities on October 25 at the Tahoe Blue Event Center. This event offers an opportunity for the community to come together for a thrilling sports experience while supporting a cause.

25% of the proceeds from ticket purchases will go directly to the South Tahoe Parks Foundation. The funds raised will support the ongoing efforts to purchase furnishings and equipment for the new state-of-the-art Recreation and Aquatics Center that is currently under construction.

“This partnership is a fantastic way to support the Foundation’s mission of improving local parks and recreational facilities,” said Jerry Bindel, Chairman of the South Tahoe Parks Foundation. “By attending the Knight Monster Game, community members can have a great time while helping us reach our fundraising goals.”

Local NFL flag football players and Sierra Spirit cheerleaders will be participating in pre-game and intermission entertainment on the ice. We encourage fans to spread the word, share the ticket link with friends and family, and help make a lasting impact on South Lake Tahoe’s future.

For more information about the South Tahoe Parks Foundation and its efforts to develop the new Recreation and Aquatics Center, please visit https://southtahoeparksfoundation.org/ .

Tickets for the game can be purchased through the following link: https://fevo-enterprise.com/event/Nflflag7