Tahoe Learning Haven hosts pre-k forum Wednesday
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif., – The Tahoe Learning Haven is hosting a special forum for families of preschoolers, February 7 from 7 – 8:30 p.m., at 1100 Lyons Ave, South Lake Tahoe.
During the 90-minute public forum specifically curated to educate the community, attendees will hear about the different elementary schools in Lake Tahoe Unified School District and special programs such as the Two Way Bilingual Immersion Program at Bijou Community School.
Information on registration lottery as well as registration forms for kindergarten, transitional kindergarten and Bijou Elementary School lottery forms will be available.
To register for the forum and support Tahoe Learning Haven by donation visit https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/ff5e060b-c429-4160-834b-93084b525cfc.
