Tahoe Literary Festival issues call for submission for 2025 festival

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – The second Tahoe Literary Festival announces its fall dates for Oct. 10 and 11, 2025. New York Times-bestselling author Katy Hay; award-winning author, nature writer and humorist Michael Branch; Nevada County Poet Laureate Karen Terrey; and Reno Poet Laureate Jesse James Ziegler are confirmed featured authors. Brooke Warner, author and publisher of She Writes Press, and Steve Wasserman of Heyday Books are featured presenters. More authors will be announced in August.

The Tahoe Literary Festival is a grassroots community event that fosters creativity, cultivates community, supports artists, and inspires anyone passionate about the literary arts in whatever form they gravitate toward. The event features generative workshops, craft talks, readings, and panels. The Literary Festival’s goal is to inspire writers, aspiring writers, book lovers, and those interested in exploring and dipping their toes in the literary waters.

The festival offers free and ticketed events, along with free author-led readings, a book fair, and Literary Open Mic hosted by Scott Green of the Tahoe Poetry Collective on Friday, Oct. 10, at the Tahoe Wine Collective. On Saturday, Oct. 11, participants can enjoy daylong programming with publishing and author panels, workshops, author readings and discussions. Saturday night also features a free Songwriters’ Showcase hosted by Will Richardson of Tahoe Institute of Natural Science.

The call to submissions is open for programming, workshops and author readings until July 31. Submissions are being accepted at: https://forms.gle/ttNHrJ1L8AX17Vcc9

Sponsorship packages are also available at multiple levels.

Tickets sales are forthcoming at TahoeLitFest.com

Volunteers are also needed and receive a free ticket to the event.

To volunteer, contact jeff@tahoelitfest.com .

About Tahoe Literary Festival

Tahoe Literary Festival was co-founded by Tahoe Guide Publisher Katherine E. Hill and Priya Hutner, writer, journalist and owner of The Seasoned Sage to celebrate the written word. The Tahoe Literary Festival is made possible by grants from the TOT-TBID Dollars at Work program and the Arts Council of Placer County. The event is hosted by Tahoe Guide and The Seasoned Sage.