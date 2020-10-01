Homewood man assaulted by 3 suspects in Carnelian Bay

A resident of Homewood was hospitalized earlier in the month after being assaulted by three suspects, according to Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

Shane Cliff, 32, reportedly came upon a vehicle occupied by four individuals in an area of 5300 North Lake Boulevard in Carnelian Bay before being assaulted by three of them.

Cliff sustained multiple injuries and was transported to Renown Regional Medical Center. As of Monday, Sept. 29, the investigation remains open and no further information on the incident or suspects is available, according to Placer County.

Witness or anyone with information is being asked to contact Detective John Lasagna at 530-581-6320.

Friends and family of the victim have also set up a Go Fund Me page for facial reconstructive surgery.

Cliff, according to the Go Fund Me page, sustained a concussion, brain bleeding and multiple fractures.

As of Tuesday, the page has raised more than $11,000 from 145 donors. To donate to Cliff, visit http://www.gofundme.com/f/shanes-reconstructive-surgery-fund.