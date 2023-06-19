Tahoe man admits drug sales, to be sentenced in July

Jiovani J. Covarrubias



A Zephyr Cove man faces 14 years in prison on multiple counts of possession of a controlled substance and intent to sell.

Jiovani J. Covarrubias, 22, was arrested March 23 on a warrant for assault with a deadly weapon.

According to Douglas County court documents, El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office made contact with Covarrubias at McFaul Way in Zephyr Cove and contacted Douglas County Sheriffs Office regarding the warrant. It was revealed that Covarrubias was on probation and subject to search and seizure and further records advised that he has a misdemeanor offense and a warrant for failure to appear in the Tahoe Township Justice Court.

Upon arrival DCSO and EDSO entered the apartment to place Covarrubias under arrest.

A black backpack was located containing three separate clear Ziplock bags filled with illegal controlled substances and drug paraphernalia, which Covarrubias admitted was his.

Sentencing is set for July 17.