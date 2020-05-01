Tahoe man awaiting trial on charges of child porn

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A South Lake Tahoe man was arrested after the FBI and the U.S. Marshal found probable evidence of the distribution of child pornography during a search of his home.

Officers obtained a search warrant and searched the home of Timothy Daniel Mackey on April 15.

The investigation started on May 15, 2019 when FBI agents saw someone using the name “bag of rock” posting on a group known for child pornography on the LiveMe app.

From February to March 2020, “bag of rock” posted several pictures of naked prepubescent girls. A search of “bag of rock’s” IP address led them to Mackey’s home in South Lake Tahoe.

During their search, they found a video of two young girls naked in a bathtub on a micro-SD card and a room with lights for photography set up.

Mackey’s wife said the room was used to take photos for a foster care application and that they’d recently been approved to take in a foster child, although that child had not arrived yet.

Mackey has been a ski/snowboard instructor for the past four years.

Mackey is in jail without bail. His trial begins today, Friday, May 1, in the U.S. District Court

Eastern District of California in Sacramento.