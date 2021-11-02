Tahoe man caught in minor sex sting sent to prison
Record Courier
STATELINE, Nev. — A South Lake Tahoe man will have to register as a sex offender after he finishes his 1-3-year prison sentence.
Jonathan Lemus, 33, would have been going to prison, even if his psycho-sexual evaluation said there wasn’t a risk he could re-offend, District Judge Tom Gregory said.
The judge cited Lemus’ record of failing probations in his determination.
Gregory denied a defense motion for a continuance sought because attorney Matthew Ence wanted another evaluation.
Lemus was one of three men arrested as a result of a May 21 sting conducted by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, the Reno Police Department Human Exploitation and Trafficking, and Nevada Department of Investigation.
One of the men died not long after the arrest.
A third, Dayton resident James Markwardt-Abrigo, is scheduled to be arraigned in December.
Lemus admitted to counts of attempted abuse of a child for sexual exploitation and soliciting a child for prostitution.
An officer portrayed the 17-year-old agreeing to meet Lemus for sex so there was no victim testimony in the case.
Ence sought a shorter sentence for Lemus of 12-30 months. Under an agreement with prosecutors, the two prison sentences will run simultaneously.
Lemus was given credit for 165 days time served.
