Tahoe man faces 40 years in prison after admitting to felonies

STATELINE, Nev. — A 27-year-old Lake Tahoe man is facing up to 40 years in prison and $120,000 in fines after he admitted to several felony drug counts.

Keenon Albert Tavares admitted Monday to two counts of high-level possession of a controlled substance and two counts of sales of a controlled substance.

Tavares allegedly sold 30.1 grams of cocaine on April 22, 2021, and 30.6 grams of MDMA (ecstasy) on April 28, 2021. The two high-level possession charges were for possession of 10.3 ounces of cocaine.

Tavares will have to pay back $124,750 in buy money.

His sentencing in Douglas County was set for June 20 at the request of defense attorney Richard Davies, who said Tavares is undergoing counseling and hopes to have the full restitution.