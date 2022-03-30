Tahoe man faces 40 years in prison after admitting to felonies
Record Courier
STATELINE, Nev. — A 27-year-old Lake Tahoe man is facing up to 40 years in prison and $120,000 in fines after he admitted to several felony drug counts.
Keenon Albert Tavares admitted Monday to two counts of high-level possession of a controlled substance and two counts of sales of a controlled substance.
Tavares allegedly sold 30.1 grams of cocaine on April 22, 2021, and 30.6 grams of MDMA (ecstasy) on April 28, 2021. The two high-level possession charges were for possession of 10.3 ounces of cocaine.
Tavares will have to pay back $124,750 in buy money.
His sentencing in Douglas County was set for June 20 at the request of defense attorney Richard Davies, who said Tavares is undergoing counseling and hopes to have the full restitution.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
NV Energy grant to support fire preparedness in Nevada
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — As the climate warms, wildfires in the Sierra Nevada are happening at unprecedented sizes and intensities, threatening communities and resources throughout Nevada and California. For fire managers trying to understand and…