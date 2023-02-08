South Tahoe man gets prison in sex sting

STATELINE, Nev. — A South Lake Tahoe man was sentenced on Monday in Douglas County Court to four years in prison for sexual exploitation and soliciting a child under 18.

Victor Medina-Barajas, 51, was arrested in July 2022 after law-enforcement conducted a sting operation. According to court documents, Medina-Barajas offered $150 on social media in exchange for sex with a person under the age of 16.

“These operations are conducted to address these issues and the seriousness of them and though it is apparent that the defendant has family support, and he may not be a bad person, like he says, but unfortunately that did not stop him from committing this offense,” said Prosecutor Chelsea Mazza. “We want the court to be aware of the seriousness of these offenses.”

Medina-Barajas was sentenced to 19-48 months for both counts which are to run concurrently and fined $2,500. He was given two days credit for time served.