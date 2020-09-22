Tahoe man in custody after Monday morning pursuit

STATELINE, Nev. — A Lake Tahoe man was taken into custody Monday morning after he allegedly fled from police in a stolen vehicle.

Thadd Winton, 31, was stopped in a 2001 Lincoln Navigator on Highway 50 in Douglas County after he crossed the state line into Nevada.

The Navigator was allegedly reported stolen, and South Lake Tahoe police were pursuing the vehicle, when Douglas County deputies took over at around 6:45 a.m.

Winton allegedly has a suspended drivers license.

The vehicle was recovered and the owner called to come pick it up.