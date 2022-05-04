Tahoe’s Anthony named Cal Fire chief deputy director

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Christopher Anthony, 50, of South Lake Tahoe has been appointed chief deputy director of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Chris Anthony



Anthony has been assistant deputy director for the agency since 2020, where he held multiple positions from 1993 to 2020, including staff chief of Wildlife Resilience, assistant chief of Operations, assistant chief of the governor’s Tree Mortality Task Force, assistant chief of Administration, battalion chief and he also worked as a forester, forestry assistant and forestry aide.

Anthony is a registered professional forester with the state of California and a member of the California Fire Chiefs Association. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $204,000. Anthony is registered without party preference.