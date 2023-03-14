Tahoe man ordered to pay for stolen tools, receives suspended 4-year sentences

STATELINE, Nev. — A Lake Tahoe man received consecutive suspended four-year sentences on Tuesday in Douglas County District Court.

Thomas Andrew Pedroli, 37, was ordered to reimburse the owner of tools he stole $1,696.33 in addition to the 19-48-month sentence for attempted grand larceny.

While acknowledging there was a second person involved with the theft, that person has yet to be convicted, so that means Pedroli is entirely responsible for making the restitution in the July 27, 2022, theft.

“I understand you have an addiction, but that doesn’t mean you get to be a thief,” District Judge Tod Young said. “You owe this money. Every dime.”

Pedroli and a woman identified in a warrant as Sacramento resident Angelina Grider, 24, appeared in an August Secret Witness photo walking away with the bag full of tools.

Pedroli also received 19-48 months for possession of a controlled substance.

He has been convicted of four felonies, including one for possession of a controlled substance in Douglas County.