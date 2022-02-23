Tahoe man remains in custody on possible probation violation
Record Courier
STATELINE, Nev. — A Lake Tahoe man will remain in custody pending an evidentiary hearing to determine if he violated his probation.
Ryan Joseph Gill, 40, has been in custody since Feb. 3 accused of a violation.
He will have an opportunity to refute the allegation at a March 14 hearing.
Gill admitted to a count of uttering a forged instrument by altering the payee’s name on a check and was sentenced in August 2020. He faces an underlying sentence of 1-3 years should it be determined he violated.
