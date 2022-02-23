 Tahoe man remains in custody on possible probation violation | TahoeDailyTribune.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Tahoe man remains in custody on possible probation violation

News News |

Kurt Hildebrand
Record Courier

STATELINE, Nev. — A Lake Tahoe man will remain in custody pending an evidentiary hearing to determine if he violated his probation.

Ryan Joseph Gill, 40, has been in custody since Feb. 3 accused of a violation.

He will have an opportunity to refute the allegation at a March 14 hearing.

Gill admitted to a count of uttering a forged instrument by altering the payee’s name on a check and was sentenced in August 2020. He faces an underlying sentence of 1-3 years should it be determined he violated.

Inside coverage on your local athletes

Keep up to date on your favorite sports

Read Here
 

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Crime & Fire
See more