Tahoe man sent to prison for drug sales; another may seek diversion program

A Lake Tahoe man, who found himself passing cash in a drug transaction while on probation for drug sales, was sent to prison on Tuesday.

Frank Dennis Riley, 29, had his probation revoked on a charge of possession of a controlled substance for sale and was ordered by the Douglas County court to serve 12-30 months. He received another 12-30 months in prison for his second drug felony in two years.

Attorney Maria Pence said that Riley passed $80 from the buyer to the dealer in a Dec. 22, 2019, transaction. She sought diversion on the new charge and asked the judge to reinstate Riley’s probation. She said Riley was in denial about his addiction until he went to an inpatient program.

Prosecutor Erik Levin pointed out Riley was ordered to undergo drug counseling as part of his August 2019 sentencing for selling cocaine. He said Riley wasn’t even supposed to be in Nevada without permission.

■ A Lake Tahoe man is expected to seek a diversion program after he admitted a charge of felony driving under the influence on Tuesday.

Steven R. Kiley was arrested March 2 near the MontBleu Casino. He admitted that it was his third DUI in seven years. Kiley was previously convicted of two instances of driving under the influence in Ventura County between over four months ending on March 30, 2018. He is scheduled to be sentenced June 16.