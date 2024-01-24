Tahoe man sentenced for possession of meth; Child molester sentenced for life

A Lake Tahoe man was sentenced to 12-30 months in prison on Tuesday.

Robert Frederick Heller has been in custody since Oct. 23, 2023, after he was pulled over for a traffic warrant and was found with methamphetamine.

Judges are typically required by law to give probation in simple drug possession charges.

Heller reportedly told probation officer that he was using methamphetamine every day before he was arrested, though he said the drugs weren’t an issue for him, District Judge Tod Young said on Tuesday.

Heller bristled at an accusation that he tested positive for opiates while he was free on bail, which is why he was in custody for the sentencing.

While Heller had several felonies in California, they were all changed to misdemeanors.

• A Lake Tahoe man was sentenced to the maximum of 35 years to life in prison for sexual abuse of a child on Monday.

Zachary R. Nance, 35, was sentenced by District Judge Tom Gregory after he heard four victim impact statements, two for each victim.

Nance was sentenced for sexual assault against a child under the age of 16 and lewdness with a child under the age of 14.

Gregory set the charges to be served consecutively, according to prosecutor Chelsea Mazza.

Mazza said one of the survivors provided her with a written statement and one made a statement in court. The mother of one survivor and the grandmother of the other both also testified.

Nance admitted to the felony charges just before Christmas 2023 and was ordered taken into custody.

Nance was arrested Dec. 15, 2022, after a search warrant was served on his Round Hill address in connection with allegations of lewd acts with a child dating back to 2017.

During the search authorities allegedly found information Nance planned to contact underage children.

Nance was represented by Thomas E Viloria.

As a result of his conviction, Nance will be required to register as a sex offender.

• A former Lake Tahoe resident was ordered to spend 10 days in jail before he would be dishonorably discharged from probation.

Paul Joseph O’Brien, 67, said he started using hard drugs in retirement. He received mandatory probation in June 2023.

California refused to supervise his probation, so he moved his RV to Minden. After he does his jail time, O’Brien’s probation will be ended.

• A Lake Tahoe man who fled to Mexico almost seven years ago and was brought back to Douglas County in October waived a preliminary hearing in Tahoe Township Justice Court on Tuesday.

Ricardo Serrano-Perez will face a charge of sexual assault of a minor in connection with the case. Serrano-Perez appeared in court from the Douglas County Jail with an attorney and an interpreter.

A preliminary hearing determines whether probable cause that a crime was committed and the crime was committed by the accused.

Serrano-Perez may still deny the charge when he appears in Douglas County District on Feb. 20.