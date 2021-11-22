Tahoe man who evaded deputies in May arrested on warrant

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev.— A former Lake Tahoe man who crashed a car while fleeing deputies on May 31 is back in Douglas custody after he was arrested on a warrant.

Jose Armando Arriaga Ruiz, 24, was picked up on Wednesday in Utah and flown back to Nevada to face felony eluding and fake identity charges in Tahoe Township on Thursday.

A deputy contacted Arriaga Ruiz and a woman at 10:50 p.m. May 30 after they were seen smoking marijuana. He learned that Arriaga Ruiz license had been revoked for DUI.

About four hours later, the deputy was in the Roundhill Safeway when he saw the woman. He spotted the BMW the pair were seen with earlier in the parking lot and watched as Arriaga Ruiz got into the drivers seat and began to leave. When he spotted the patrol vehicle, Arriaga Ruiz revved up the engine and headed east on Highway 50. The deputy followed and Arriaga Ruiz turned off his headlights and was pulling away. The deputy activated his lights and sped up to 100 mph to try and catch Arriaga Ruiz. On a corner near Tamarack Drive, the deputy spotted a big cloud of dust and was able to stop 5 feet from the BMW, which had crashed into a rock wall and was facing the other way.

Upon crashing Arriaga Ruiz bailed out of the vehicle, leaving the woman behind. During a search of the BMW, deputies found two firearms a wallet and what appeared to be a fictious Social Security Card.