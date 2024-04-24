Tahoe meal delivery program looking for volunteer drivers

El Dorado County Senior Nutrition Program hot meal delivery bags.

Javier Silva / Tahoe Daily Tribune

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The El Dorado County Senior Nutrition Service’s meal delivery program isn’t just a nutrition program, it provides a way for homebound seniors stay connected with the outside world.

“The clients are very grateful,” Andrea Muzzy, Senior Nutrition Program Coordinator says, “because sometimes [those are] the only people that they may see for a couple of days.”

The daily faces that greet recipients with a hot meal at their home are currently in short supply. Muzzy is looking for volunteer drivers for nine weekday routes in South Lake Tahoe, as well as backup drivers.

The program provided through the county’s Area Agency on Aging, delivers daily hot meals Monday through Friday to those unable to shop for or prepare their own meals. Frozen meals for weekends and holidays are available upon request.

Helpers with the El Dorado County Senior Nutrition Program. Javier Silva / Tahoe Daily Tribune

The service is critical for seniors over the age of 60, who live alone, were recently discharged from a hospital or otherwise are unable to participate in their dine-in meal option.

“A lot of the clients,” Muzzy says, “they don’t have family nearby.”

She has also witnessed homebound seniors on limited incomes, struggling with rising food costs. At times, they have to decide between buying food or paying rent, going to the doctor, or paying for prescriptions.

“It leans on serious life choices in that moment,” she says, and knows with the service, they at least get one nutritious meal a day.

Deliveries typically take place between 10 a.m. to noon. Drivers would need utilize their personal vehicles. There is the option of a gas reimbursement. The service has five delivery routes in South Lake Tahoe with 19-23 clients per route. You can commit to driving a route for as long as you’d like. “I have drivers that have been driving for 20 – 25 years,” Muzzy says.

When she talks about driver experiences, it’s easy to see why. “A lot of the drivers have come to me and said they enjoy this,” she says and explains they become close to the clients they deliver to.

It goes both ways as she often sees their clients getting attached to the drivers, saying “It’s definitely is a full circle benefit.”

If you’d like to sign up as a delivery driver, you can call Muzzy directly at 530-621-4546. Potential drivers will need to pass a background check.

Seniors interested in the home delivered meals or other nutritional services can call 530-621-6160 to see if they qualify. Qualification depends on age, immediate need, and location.