Tahoe Mtn, N. Upper Truckee Allowed Back Home

El Dorado County Sheriff sent this automated message to residents around 4:00pm today:

“

The area of Washoe Meadows (better known as North Upper Truckee) has been downgraded to an evacuation warning.

This is the area from Highway 50 north along North Upper Truckee and including the area of Tahoe Mountain. Highway 50 is still closed at Highway 89 in Meyers and access can only be made through Lake Tahoe Blvd / Sawmill.

The neighborhood of Chiapa is accessed off of Highway 50 and also reduced to a warning. If you live in the neighborhood of Chiapa and would like to return to your home, you have to access it by checking in at the traffic control point at North Upper Truckee and Otomites for an entry pass. You cannot drive up Highway 50. Access is through Lake Tahoe Blvd to North Upper Truckee. Meet the deputy / officer at North Upper Truckee and Otomites. Please have documentation showing that you live in the Chiapa neighborhood. That could be government ID, or utility bill DMV paperwork etc.

The following area has been moved to an evacuation warning for area west side of highway 89 from the city limits through Emerald Bay. This area includes Fallen Leaf Road stopping at Tahoe Mountain Road, and Cathedral. The U.S. Forest Service and Desolation Wilderness Lands are closed by order of the Forest Service.

Please remember that the forest is closed. Do not enter any burn areas, as they are very dangerous and can still be burning underground.”