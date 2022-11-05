Tahoe National Forest reduces closure order surrounding Mosquito Fire  

An updated closure order and map.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Tahoe National Forest has reduced the closure area impacting roads and trails nearby the Mosquito Fire perimeter. The public is advised to remain cautious when recreating in fire-impacted areas. There continue to be many hazards in the burned area requiring ongoing assessment and repair before the area can be fully reopened.

The following areas remain closed:

National Forest System Road 96 (Mosquito Ridge Road) from its intersection with the Tahoe National Forest western boundary continuing east to its intersection with National Forest System Road 0096-017 (Middle Fork Interbay Road), or (2) National Forest System Road 0096-017 (Middle Fork Interbay Road) from its intersection with National Forest System Road 96 (Mosquito Ridge Road) continuing south to its terminus.

National Forest System Trail 16E10 (Western States Trail) from Michigan Bluff to Last Chance Townsite, (2) National Forest System Trail 11E38 (Mitchell Trail or Tie 5-6 Trail), (3) National Forest System Trail 11E44 (Codfish Trail or Loop 6 Trail), (4) National Forest System Trail 12E23 (Grouse Creek OHV Trail), or (5) National Forest System Trail 12E22 (Grouse Falls Overlook Trail).

The Mosquito Fire was detected the evening of Tuesday, Sept. 6, and burned east of Foresthill, Calif., predominantly on the Tahoe and Eldorado National Forests. The fire reached 100% containment on Oct. 22, 2022. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

To view the full forest closure order and map of the closure area, click here.