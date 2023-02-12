Tahoe native who had second thoughts receives probation in sex sting

Javier Rodriguez Aguilar

STATELINE, Nev. — A Lake Tahoe native who reportedly had second thoughts about paying a 17-year-old for sex received probation on Tuesday in Douglas County District Court.

Javier Rodriguez Aguilar, 23, faces an underlying sentence of 12-30 months on a count of soliciting a child for prostitution.

“There are no words to describe the shame I feel,” Rodriguez Aguilar said.

Attorney Adam Spicer said Rodriguez Aguilar had second thoughts about knocking on the hotel room door where officers were waiting to take him into custody.

“He ultimately made the decision to walk past the door,” Spicer said. “He went to the room with cash in hand and started to walk away.”

That hesitation and no criminal record factored in the sentencing recommendation for the minimum sentence.

Prosecutor Chelsea Mazza said despite those factors, she was still seeking prison time.

Rodriguez Aguilar must pay a $500 fine by June 1 and do 200 hours of community service.

He will not be required to register as a sex offender.