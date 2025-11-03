Tahoe-Nevada Branch of American Association of University Women initiates matching grant campaign

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The American Association of University Women, Tahoe-Nevada Branch (AAUW Tahoe-NV), located in Incline Village, has initiated a “Matching Grant” campaign that will benefit their scholarship and community education grant programs.

“AAUW Tahoe Nevada is a community of women that breaks through educational and economic barriers, so that women have a fair chance,” explains Branch President, Esther Levandoski. “Our mission aligns with AAUW National: To advance gender equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, and research. The scholarship and community outreach committees support the overall AAUW mission, providing education and career support to women in Incline Village and the greater Lake Tahoe community.”

“This year, we’ve been fortunate to have a few members establish a Matching Grant campaign to augment our fundraising efforts,” she continues. “They’ve committed to a $10,00.00 donation, IF the Branch can raise a matching $10,000.00, for a total of $20,000.00. This campaign will boost our financial support of high school seniors’ desire to continue their education, whether it be college or trade schools. In addition, those funds will also benefit our Community Educational Grant program!”

AAUW Tahoe Nevada develops mentorship and volunteer opportunities so that members can share their knowledge, experience, and backgrounds to empower local women to pursue their career and educational goals. The outreach program supports technical programs in the high school. The Branch has provided more than $30,000 per year in scholarships and technical program grants.

AAUW Tahoe-Nevada Branch sponsors a monthly meeting in Incline Village that features speakers on a broad range of subjects to its more than 140 members. The Branch also has many interest groups (Outdoor Enthusiasts, Book Club, and a Great Decision discussion group, to name just a few).

The AAUW Tahoe-Nevada Branch is a non-profit 501(c)(3) corporation registered with the Nevada Secretary of State (Federal Tax I.D. #943055754), whose purpose is to further AAUW’s mission in advancing equity for women and girls through research, education, and advocacy. Contributions to the Scholarship Program and Community Education Grant efforts qualify for a federal tax deduction pursuant to the provisions of Section 170.c. of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, 26 USC 170c.

For further information on the AAUW Tahoe-NV organization or to contribute to their efforts, please go to their website: https://tahoe-nv.aauw.net .