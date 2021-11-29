Tahoe nonprofit creates website to connect donors, charities

INCLINE VILLAGE, NEV. — The Parasol Tahoe Community Foundation is encouraging communities in the basin to join the global movement of generosity on “Giving Tuesday.”

“Giving Tuesday harnesses the power of philanthropy and asks the world to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity,” said the nonprofit in a press release.

Parasol works with nonprofits to achieve their goals and make connections between donors and the causes they passionately support.

The agency created TahoeGives.org , a Tahoe nonprofit directory designed to connect donors with their passions.

The directory lists over 80 nonprofits providing services and programs including education, arts, health and wellbeing, environmental preservation, and community support.

“We believe in connecting donors to causes they care about and encourage the community to give generously to our hardworking non-profit organizations on Giving Tuesday and throughout the year” says Parasol CEO Claudia Andersen. “Tahoe Gives makes it easy for you to navigate and connect with local nonprofits and their missions.”

Visit the website for more information.