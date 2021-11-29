Tahoe nonprofit creates website to connect donors, charities
INCLINE VILLAGE, NEV. — The Parasol Tahoe Community Foundation is encouraging communities in the basin to join the global movement of generosity on “Giving Tuesday.”
“Giving Tuesday harnesses the power of philanthropy and asks the world to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity,” said the nonprofit in a press release.
Parasol works with nonprofits to achieve their goals and make connections between donors and the causes they passionately support.
The agency created TahoeGives.org, a Tahoe nonprofit directory designed to connect donors with their passions.
The directory lists over 80 nonprofits providing services and programs including education, arts, health and wellbeing, environmental preservation, and community support.
“We believe in connecting donors to causes they care about and encourage the community to give generously to our hardworking non-profit organizations on Giving Tuesday and throughout the year” says Parasol CEO Claudia Andersen. “Tahoe Gives makes it easy for you to navigate and connect with local nonprofits and their missions.”
Visit the website for more information.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
CHP task force will combat organized retail crime
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — With the holiday shopping season in full swing, the California Highway Patrol is collaborating with local law enforcement agencies to aggressively investigate organized retail crimes, make arrests, and recover stolen…