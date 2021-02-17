Tahoe Olympians, 1st responders, frontline workers to be featured at NHL outdoor games

STATELINE, Nev. — Lake Tahoe Olympians, first responders and frontline workers will all be featured this weekend during the National Hockey League’s outdoor games at Stateline.

The Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche will drop the puck at noon Saturday, Feb. 20, and the Boston Bruins will battle the Philadelphia Flyers at the same time the next day. Both games will be nationally broadcast on NBC, Sportsnet and TVA sports.

Tahoe Olympic gold medalist Maddie Bowman will be featured before Sunday’s game. Bill Rozak / Tahoe Daily Tribune



The opening ceremony Saturday will feature South Lake Tahoe’s Aurora Gooch singing the national anthem. The 21-year old singer is serving as a collection specialist for a locally-based COVID-19 testing company, Test Well.

The game puck will be delivered by water, with Lake Tahoe and its snow-covered mountains as the backdrop.

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Jared Elliott will arrive by boat and dock at the Edgewood pier and deliver the puck to Daryl Braga, a charge nurse and lead RN in the emergency department at Barton Memorial Hospital; Miranda Miller, an activities director at the skilled nursing facility, a part of Barton, and Dusty Gooch, a firefighter and paramedic for the Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District and the father of Aurora. The trio of frontline workers will present the puck to game officials.

Lake Tahoe Olympic gold medalist Hannah Teter will be honored before Sunday’s game. Provided



The pregame festivities conclude with a flyover featuring one HC-130J and two HH-60G helicopters flown by members of the Combat Search and Rescue Combined Test Force, stationed at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada.

After the first 20 minutes, during the first intermission, Edgewood’s epic 17th hole will be on display for a $1 million hole-in-one challenge that will feature Avalanche forward Nathan McKinnon attempting to relive a memorable moment from the same spot where Colorado General Manager and Hall of Famer Joe Sakic sank an ace in 2011 during the American Century Championship.

If MacKinnon makes an ace to match Sakic’s feat a decade ago, the NHL will donate $1 million to the NHL/NHLPA Learn to Play program.

During the second intermission, the TV broadcast will feature the world premiere of Green Day’s newest song, “Here Comes the Shock.”

Following the arrival of the Bruins and Flyers on the ice Sunday, Tahoe gold-medal winning Olympians, Maddie Bowman and Hannah Teter, will be honored before the puck drops.

The national anthem will be performed by three-time Grammy Award-winning and multi-platinum selling artist Pentatonix.

Following the anthem, two T-38 Talon aircrafts, operated by the 1st Reconnaissance Squadron (1 RS) assigned to Beale Air Force Base in California, will fly over the South Shore.

To close the pregame festivities, Teter and Bowman, both South Lake Tahoe locals, will deliver the game puck to officials.