Tahoe organization seeks public input on winter safety initiative—backcountry community radio channels

LAKE TAHOE, Calif./Nev. – Tahoe Backcountry Ski Patrol is seeking input on its development of a backcountry radio program intended to offer an additional safety measure for those recreating in the region’s backcountry.

First developed in Telluride in 2016, backcountry community radio channels are designated channels for specific backcountry zones. The channels are intended to enhance safety and communication in avalanche terrain by offering a means for those in that zone to alert others to hazards, avalanches, and incidents, or prior to dropping into terrain.

While not a replacement for dialing 911, the channels offer a way to render or seek aid, especially when someone in a zone might not have service, but can radio another who does.

The organization is looking for input from backcountry users and stakeholders on geographic break points in the program’s currently proposed zones, as well as feedback on proposed radio frequencies, best practices and implementation plan.

Tahoe Backcountry Ski Patrol’s proposed radio zones. Provided / TBSP

The goal is to launch the program this winter, working with the Tahoe Backcountry Alliance(TBA) and other local organizations to promote and raise awareness.

To learn more and to take the survey, visit tahoebackcountryradio.org .