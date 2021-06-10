Tahoe Paradise Park fundraiser nets more than $20K
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — With matching donation money from the Meyers Community Foundation, Paradise Park hosted their inaugural ‘Return to Paradise’ fundraiser on Saturday with outstanding community support.
Local families enjoyed a beautiful Saturday at the park and participated generously to support the park fundraiser for several new infrastructure projects.
Together with Meyers Community Foundation providing $3,500 in donation match, the park raised over $20,000 on Saturday. The park has raised a total $36,000 this year toward several planned projects including a permanent restroom facility, courts improvements, and improvements to the clubhouse for regular weekend support of park users.
Meyers Community Foundation is partnering with Paradise Park to support the infrastructure improvements. The Foundation has set up a dedicated bank account for specific benefit of the park, enabling the park to move forward this year in accepting electronic (QR code) donations.
Donations can be made on the park’s website at tahoeparadisepark.com, and on-site using the QR code displayed on the park’s new restroom site signage.
The park looks forward to a new season of infrastructure improvements and appreciates the support of Meyers Community Foundation and our local residents.
