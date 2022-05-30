Tahoe Paradise Park hosts annual ‘Return to Paradise’ event in Meyers
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Tahoe Paradise Park is hosting its annual ‘Return to Paradise’ event next weekend in Meyers.
The free event takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at the park, located at 1011 E. San Bernardino Avenue.
Event highlights include a children’s treasure hunt, food trucks, beer vending from Divided Sky and live music from Blueberry Jam and Trey Stone.
Representatives will be on-site for attendees to learn about a wide range of Tahoe topics including weddings at the park, Desolation Wilderness, Keep Tahoe Blue, Tahoe Search & Rescue, Lake Valley Fire, Tahoe Wildlife Care and the Tahoe Rim Trail.
El Dorado County representatives will be on-site with information about the new San Bernardino bike path extension over the Truckee River and other bike path projects planned in the county.
Tahoe-area sponsors have donated dozens of valuable raffle prizes for the event. Raffle tickets are available throughout the day, with drawing for prizes at 3 pm. After the raffle, the event rolls into ‘music-in-the-park’ with the Sierra Gypsies starting their set at 5 p.m.
As always, all proceeds go directly to funding maintenance and improvements at the park.
Parking will be available at the Lake Tahoe Environmental Science Magnet School, 1095 E. San Bernardino Avenue.
TPP_ReturntoParadise_Flyer_2022.pdf
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.