Tahoe Paradise Park hosts annual ‘Return to Paradise’ event in Meyers

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Tahoe Paradise Park is hosting its annual ‘Return to Paradise’ event next weekend in Meyers.

The free event takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at the park, located at 1011 E. San Bernardino Avenue.

Event highlights include a children’s treasure hunt, food trucks, beer vending from Divided Sky and live music from Blueberry Jam and Trey Stone.

Representatives will be on-site for attendees to learn about a wide range of Tahoe topics including weddings at the park, Desolation Wilderness, Keep Tahoe Blue, Tahoe Search & Rescue, Lake Valley Fire, Tahoe Wildlife Care and the Tahoe Rim Trail.

El Dorado County representatives will be on-site with information about the new San Bernardino bike path extension over the Truckee River and other bike path projects planned in the county.

Tahoe-area sponsors have donated dozens of valuable raffle prizes for the event. Raffle tickets are available throughout the day, with drawing for prizes at 3 pm. After the raffle, the event rolls into ‘music-in-the-park’ with the Sierra Gypsies starting their set at 5 p.m.

As always, all proceeds go directly to funding maintenance and improvements at the park.

Parking will be available at the Lake Tahoe Environmental Science Magnet School, 1095 E. San Bernardino Avenue.

