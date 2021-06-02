Tahoe Paradise Park hosts inaugural ‘Return to Paradise’ free event

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Tahoe Paradise Park is hosting its inaugural “Return to Paradise” free event this weekend.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the park, located at 1011 E. San Bernardino Avenue in Meyers.

Event highlights include a children’s treasure hunt, food trucks, live music, a raffle and a silent auction. Parking will be available at the Lake Tahoe Environmental Science Magnet School, at 1095 E. San Bernardino Avenue.

Tahoe-area sponsors have donated dozens of valuable raffle prizes for the event, with some exceptional items being presented in a silent auction.

All proceeds from the event will go directly to funding improvements at the park. The park is currently working to fund a permanent restroom, rehabilitation of the pickleball and tennis courts, parking lot improvements and a permanent stage area for summertime “music-in-the-park” events.

The weather for this weekend calls for sunny skies with high temps about 80.

For more information, visit tahoeparadisepark.com .