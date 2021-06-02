Tahoe Paradise Park hosts inaugural ‘Return to Paradise’ free event
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Tahoe Paradise Park is hosting its inaugural “Return to Paradise” free event this weekend.
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the park, located at 1011 E. San Bernardino Avenue in Meyers.
Event highlights include a children’s treasure hunt, food trucks, live music, a raffle and a silent auction. Parking will be available at the Lake Tahoe Environmental Science Magnet School, at 1095 E. San Bernardino Avenue.
Tahoe-area sponsors have donated dozens of valuable raffle prizes for the event, with some exceptional items being presented in a silent auction.
All proceeds from the event will go directly to funding improvements at the park. The park is currently working to fund a permanent restroom, rehabilitation of the pickleball and tennis courts, parking lot improvements and a permanent stage area for summertime “music-in-the-park” events.
The weather for this weekend calls for sunny skies with high temps about 80.
For more information, visit tahoeparadisepark.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Tahoe Paradise Park hosts inaugural ‘Return to Paradise’ free event
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Tahoe Paradise Park is hosting its inaugural “Return to Paradise” free event this weekend.