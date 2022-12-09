Tahoe Paradise Park seeks vendor for 2023 Music in the Park summer series

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Tahoe Paradise Park, also known as Tahoe Paradise Recreations and Park District in Meyers, is seeking an event vendor to assist with their long running Friday night music summer series program in 2023 and has published a request for proposals for interested parties.

Tahoe Paradise Park prefers Music-in-the-Park events to have a similar look and feel to past events. For this RFP the park prefers to work with businesses and contractors located within a one-hour drive of the park site, to further support the economy of our region.

The park looks forward to continuing Music in the Park in 2023, along with several weekend events to complement the music program and our community.

Bids will be welcome through Jan. 6, questions will be accepted through Jan. 3, with the award being announced on Jan. 19.

The park has has developed the request from vendors to host the following specific events at the park in 2023:

Music in the Park — Fridays, June 16, June 30, July 28, Aug. 11, Sept. 1

Special Event to be proposed by vendor — Saturday, Sept. 2, Saturday/Sunday Oct. 7-8

Event proposals must meet the following objectives and guidelines:

Event entry shall be free for the general public.

Vendor shall bear all event costs, including: Tahoe Paradise Park venue fee, Band expense.

Parking lot rental (at LTE Magnet School).

Appropriate additional restroom facilities (porta-potties) for any anticipated event attendance above park facility capacity.

Event Management, Parking Management, Event Supervision and Event Security.

Any required county, state or jurisdictional permits and fees.

Event Preparation and Clean-up.

The park provides venue space, including the full parking lot and park grounds as required. Handicap parking or drop-off/pick-up zone and fire lane access shall be maintained for all events. The use of the clubhouse is not specifically included but can be negotiated on an event case-by-case basis.

Proposals must be sealed and delivered to the park by mail at: TPRPD, Attn: RFP, PO Box 550575, South Lake Tahoe, CA., 96155

Drop off and confirmation of receipt of proposal may be coordinated with Board Chairperson Joe Cardinale jkcardinale@yahoo.com prior to the proposal due-date.

Sealed vendor proposals shall be opened in a special public meeting to be held the week of Jan. 9

Interested vendors may reach out via email to both jkcardinale@yahoo.com and tommeyer001@gmail.com .

For more information, visit TahoeParadisePark.com/rfp .