Tahoe Paradise Park to host fundraiser on Saturday

MEYERS, Calif. — Tahoe Paradise Park is hosting a fundraiser to help continue its popular Music in the Park events.

From 2-8 p.m. Saturday, July 10, a special fundraiser will be held at the park that includes food trucks, beer and wine, games and chair massages.

There will also be a silent auction with many great gifts donated by local businesses, including Forest Suites Resort at Heavenly-Village, Lake Tahoe Golf Course, Tahoe Heartbeat, Tahoe Blue Vodka and many more. Winners don’t need to be present to win.

Live music will be provided by Trey Stone and Mescalito.

For more information, visit http://www.tahoeparadisepark.com .