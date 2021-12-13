Tahoe PAWS funding available for pet needs, expenses incurred from wildfires

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Tahoe PAWS Community Animal Response Team announced Sunday that thanks to the generosity of the Dave & Cheryl Duffield Foundation, funding is available for pet needs and expenses incurred by victims of the Tamarack and Caldor fires.

The funding is part of $4 million dollars that was granted to 48 organizations assisting with the aftermath of the recent wildfires in the Lake Tahoe basin area.

“We are honored to be in the position to support the efforts of the outstanding organizations like Tahoe PAWS Community Animal Response Team,” said Amy Zeifang, director of the Duffield Foundation. “The groups are doing everything they can to help both the people and the animals affected by the wildfires that have recently impacted the Lake Tahoe basin. The Duffields, who live in the local community, are longtime benefactors of animal causes and they appreciate the hard work and efforts that have gone into helping both animals and people in need during this difficult time.”

Anyone with pets who has been impacted by these fires or has financial needs for their pets, is encouraged to apply for these funds.

Application forms may be obtained by contacting tahoepawscart@gmail.com .





For more information, contact Tahoe PAWS Executive Director Wendy Jones at 775-721-3647.