Tahoe PAWS funding available for pet needs, expenses incurred from wildfires
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Tahoe PAWS Community Animal Response Team announced Sunday that thanks to the generosity of the Dave & Cheryl Duffield Foundation, funding is available for pet needs and expenses incurred by victims of the Tamarack and Caldor fires.
The funding is part of $4 million dollars that was granted to 48 organizations assisting with the aftermath of the recent wildfires in the Lake Tahoe basin area.
“We are honored to be in the position to support the efforts of the outstanding organizations like Tahoe PAWS Community Animal Response Team,” said Amy Zeifang, director of the Duffield Foundation. “The groups are doing everything they can to help both the people and the animals affected by the wildfires that have recently impacted the Lake Tahoe basin. The Duffields, who live in the local community, are longtime benefactors of animal causes and they appreciate the hard work and efforts that have gone into helping both animals and people in need during this difficult time.”
Anyone with pets who has been impacted by these fires or has financial needs for their pets, is encouraged to apply for these funds.
Application forms may be obtained by contacting tahoepawscart@gmail.com.
For more information, contact Tahoe PAWS Executive Director Wendy Jones at 775-721-3647.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
New California epidemic — mass looting (Opinion)
Sadly, we keep seeing stories in the news about mass looting crimes that are hard to fathom.