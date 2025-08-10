Tahoe Prepper Pantry: Squirreling Away for Pre-Fall

Last weekend, while basking in the sunshine on the deck amid my tree garden, I watched a squirrel scurry past me. It was an “aha!” moment—a subtle hint that autumn days will be coming around the mountain sooner than later. Back in 2021, after returning home following the Caldor Fire evacuation, I found myself morphing into “squirrel mode,” diligently replenishing my pantry. Like me, many of us were still a bit disoriented after such a close call with Mother Nature’s wrath. Yet, putting our lives back in order is what we do as resilient creatures around the lake.

It’s time to build a pantry during the peak of summer season to ensure having a balanced diet, support your immune system, and provide comfort during the coming seasonal challenges. Here’s a few groups of superfoods for a fall stash, and why they are must-haves.

Lentils (Black Beans, Chickpeas): Why it’s healthy: Yep, lentils are an excellent source of plant-based protein and dietary fiber, good to fill up on–not out. During colder months, hearty meals are comforting, and lentils can be included in soups, stews, and chili, providing energy and warmth. Their long shelf life makes them a Tahoe-ish pantry staple.

Whole Grains (Oats, Brown Rice): Why it’s healthy: Whole grains offer complex carbs, fiber, and essential B vitamin, providing energy. As temps drop, you may crave more energy-dense foods. Oats are good for warm, quick breakfasts, while brown rice and quinoa can be the base of comforting dinners, helping you to prevent the “winter slump.”

Nut Butters (Peanut Butter, Almond Butter): Why it’s healthy: Nut butters are a good source of healthy fats and protein, helping to keep you full. They are seriously spot-on for quick snacks or during blackouts to late summer challenges. Adding to trail mix, or spreading on whole-grain toast, offers a nutritious snack when you need an energy boost on a cold or hot day.

Herbs and Spices (Dried): Why it’s healthy: Dried seasonings not only add flavor to your meals but many also possess antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Having a well-stocked spice rack allows you to enjoy natural, whole foods used in home-cooking during the colder months.

So as you forage foods now for your prepper pantry, think low-sodium canned fruits and vegetable, flours, and local raw honey, it has a long shelf life and is healthier than sugars or artificial sweeteners. Don’t forget bottled coffee and teas so you can enjoy off-season despite nature’s autumn weather surprises around the lake.

CAL OREY, M.A., is a bestselling author-novelist specializing in topics such as adventure, health, nutrition, and science. She holds a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in English (Creative Writing) from San Francisco State University. Her books include the popular Healing Powers series, and Courage with Paws: The Heart of a Siamese Cat, (Book 2) Time-Traveling Tabby, and The Ghost Ships. Currently, she is writing the new, revised 2nd ed. of a popular Healing Powers book, 2026. She is a South Lake Tahoe local. Her website is http://www.calorey.com .