Tahoe Pride Art Show taking place Saturday

Music and artwork will be featured at an event Saturday intended to shine light on the diversity of the Tahoe community.

The 2018 Tahoe Pride Art Show, titled "Love is a National Treasure," is slated for Saturday, June 30, from 2-8 p.m. at Benko Art Gallery, 3979 Lake Tahoe Blvd.

The free event, presented by MakeTahoe.com with support from Tahoe Pride, will feature work from Tahoe artists Scott Forrest, Shelley Zentner, Red Stickman, Catherine Schoen, Hayden Tencher, and emerging artists from South Tahoe High School.

Local musician Hailie Hay will be performing new music.

A portion of the proceeds from the event will go to Live Violence Free, a nonprofit committed to promoting a violence free community through education and advocacy to address domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse and basic needs.

Tahoe Pride (LakeTahoePride.org) is a safe, welcoming place for LGBT people and their friends to build community by organizing a variety of activities to promote equality and respect.

Recommended Stories For You

MakeTahoe.com is a website dedicated to making Tahoe your destination for art by providing exposure for a widening range of art by local artists.

The exhibit will run June 30 through July 8. This event is free and open to the public.