Tahoe projects get boost from Nevada’s $167 million funding package

Flooding on Kahle Drive.

Provided/Nevada Tahoe Conservation District

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — A few projects at Lake Tahoe received a boost on Wednesday from the 2023 omnibus appropriations package that will distribute $167.62 million in community project funding to 85 programs across Nevada.

The money will fund a variety of projects, including the expansion of mental and physical health outreach programs across the state, and critical upgrades to rural water infrastructure. The funding will also expand nurse training programs at several colleges and universities, provide additional housing for service members, update transportation infrastructure and invest in education services.

U.S. Senators Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) and Jackie Rosen (D-Nev.) announced the funding on Wednesday. Both senators submitted these project funding requests in the summer of 2022 and ensured they were included in the bipartisan omnibus funding bill expected to pass the Senate and House of Representatives and be signed into law.

The Incline Village General Improvement District is receiving $1.6 million for its effluent pipeline project. The money will be used to help replace five miles of the original pipeline that services Incline and Crystal Bay.

Douglas County is receiving $1.385 million for the Kahle Drive street project. The funds will help re-construction of Kahle Drive, including improving stormwater drainage and treatment; upgrading an outdated water main and hydrants; repairing wastewater infrastructure; adding sidewalks, bike lanes, crosswalks, and intersection safety improvements; and undergrounding overhead utilities.

The Tahoe Transportation District will receive $2 million to help construct a new maintenance and administrative facility to replace the existing, inadequate, and outdated transit yard in order to provide ongoing fleet maintenance, allow for efficient bus-related administrative activities, and afford adequate storage for the existing fleet.

Washoe County School District is receiving $1.535 million to add 11 mental health professionals to the district to provide greater therapeutic support to students, giving them immediate help during a crisis.

The district is also receiving $1.024 million to battle chronic absenteeism by expanding school-based student support staff and increase the number of family resource centers available

“The community project funding I secured this year for Nevada will help support families, save lives, expand economic opportunity, and foster growth across the Silver State,” said Cortez Masto in a news release. “I’ll keep working to make sure these dollars get out into our communities as quickly and efficiently as possible.”

“With more than $167 million in funding for much-needed local projects included, this bipartisan package will invest in our communities, create good-paying jobs, and improve quality of life across our state,” said Rosen. “The funding I secured for these projects will support local law enforcement, deliver clean drinking water, expand mental health services, improve our transportation infrastructure, and more. I will always fight to ensure Nevada receives our fair share of federal dollars.”

A full list of projects in Nevada receiving community project funding can be found here .