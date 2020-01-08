Tahoe Property Services hosts Bread & Broth dinner

Pictured (from left) are Noah Jones, James Blick, Crystal Burby, Jeff Burby and Daniel Beene of Tahoe Property Services.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Tahoe Property Services hosted the Bread & Broth Monday Meal on Dec. 30 and were happy they could help.

“We are extremely grateful for this opportunity to come together and work in conjunction with the amazing people and volunteers of the Bread & Broth program,” said Crystal Burby, co-owner of Tahoe Property Services, with her husband Jeff.

The Burbys had team members Daniel Beene, James Blick and Noah Jones join them in helping at their Adopt A Day of Nourishment sponsorship.

The sponsor crew was a delight to have as volunteers at the evening meal,” said a Bread & Broth spokesperson. “The Burby’s and their crew normally devote their time to helping property owners maintain their property but by sponsoring a full-course nutritious dinner they were devoting both their money and their time to feed those who are in need of a hot meal and a place to enjoy the company of others.”

As the meal was ending, Crystal Burby continued sharing her impressions about participating for the first time in the Bread & Broth Adopt A Day program.

“We have enjoyed serving our community and we look forward to sponsoring more dinners in the future to connect with the community again,” Crystal Burby said. “Thank you to B&B for this wonderful and much needed program.”

For more information on B&B’s AAD sponsorships, donating, volunteering, or meal service, visit http://www.breadandbroth.org or call Carol Gerard at 530-542-2876.



Article submitted by Bread & Broth.