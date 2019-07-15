Tahoe Prosperity Center facilitating Lake Tahoe South Shore housing needs survey

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Tahoe Prosperity Center is launching a survey to better assess one of the primary issues the nonprofit has sought to tackle: Tahoe’s housing crisis.

The survey opens July 15. All employers, employees and residents within the South Shore area — both California and Nevada — are encouraged to participate.

It is designed, according to TPC, to assess the extent to which local employers, residents and employees are impacted by the availability of housing. The South Lake Tahoe Endowment, of the El Dorado Community Foundation, and Tahoe Prosperity Center are sponsoring the study in order to better understand and plan for resident and employee housing needs now and in the future, according to TPC.

TPC seeks to find regional solutions for regional needs on behalf of the communities that make up the Lake Tahoe region.

“One of those critical issues is a lack of housing for local workers,” states a press release from TPC. “This negatively impacts businesses trying to hire workers and local residents who want to live, work and play in Lake Tahoe. Many workers in our tourism-driven economy find themselves unable to afford a home or apartment. “

An online version and printed copies of the confidential survey will be available July 15, as will a Spanish version of the survey. The survey will be available through Aug. 15.

Survey results will be presented in aggregate and available near the completion of this study at the end of October, according to TPC. Visit tahoeprosperity.org/housing-study/ for information on this research and schedule.