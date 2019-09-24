Tahoe Prosperity Center hires Janvrin as program manager

The Tahoe Prosperity Center recently announced the hiring of Chase Janvrin as program manager.

Janvrin, his wife, and two young daughters, moved to the region two years ago from San Francisco where he held finance and management positions in banking and real estate equity firms.

Janvrin has a bachelor’s degree in finance and entrepreneurial strategy from the University of Montana, Missoula, and an M.B.A. from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo.

He has an extensive background in finance and real estate, and a passion for combining those disciplines to help improve housing conditions in the Tahoe Basin.

Heidi Hill Drum, Prosperity Center CEO said, “We’re thrilled to have Chase on our team. He will be primarily focused on managing our housing work — to ensure that all who have jobs in Tahoe also have homes in Tahoe. He will also oversee our Measuring for Prosperity Report, which tracks 20 community and economic indicator data points specific to the Lake Tahoe region.

“More importantly though, Chase represents a new, growing element of our community in Lake Tahoe,” Hill Drum added. “He and his family are exactly the type of new residents we hope will continue to put down roots in Lake Tahoe. They are establishing a new professional life here, raising their two daughters in the local schools and volunteering in our community. Chase has already coached one of the local T-ball teams and he and his wife both volunteer at the local schools.”