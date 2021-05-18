Tahoe Prosperity Center offering free masks, sanitizer to local businesses
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Tahoe Prosperity Center is offering free masks and hand sanitizer to local business owners based in El Dorado County thanks to a grant from the California Office of Emergency Services, and through joint efforts with the county and city of South Lake Tahoe.
The center has been leading the distribution efforts throughout the pandemic, giving PPE to local businesses. To date the center has distributed over 87,000 masks and 2,400 bottles of hand sanitizer.
With a holiday weekend and the summer season fast approaching, another very busy summer is anticipated. To replenish PPE supplies before the summer season kicks off, contact Chase Janvrin at chase@tahoeprosperity.org or 530-539-4774.
