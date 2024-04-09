Tahoe Prosperity Center seeks project ideas for economic prosperity

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The California Jobs First Initiative, with the Tahoe Prosperity Center as the sub-regional lead, is spearheading efforts in the Tahoe/Nevada Subregion to identify visionary projects that will drive economic growth across various sectors.

Drawing insights from the Envision Tahoe Prosperity Playbook, a comprehensive source of community-driven development strategies, this initiative marks a significant departure from previous approaches, aiming to direct state funding in a manner that reflects the diverse needs and aspirations of our communities.

They welcome projects offering innovative solutions in sectors such as Environmental Innovation, Health and Wellness, Outdoor/Sustainable Recreation, Working Lands, Precision Manufacturing, and beyond.

“If you have a project that offers innovative solutions in these sectors or any other, we want to hear from you,” said Derrick Martin, Program Manager at the Tahoe Prosperity Center. “Together, we can build a future that’s brimming with opportunity and prosperity.”

Ready to make your mark? Submit your project through the Project Inventory Form on the We Prosper Together website and join in shaping the future of the Tahoe/Nevada Subregion.

For more information and to submit please visit https://www.weprospertogether.org/project-inventory-form