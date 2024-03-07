Tahoe Prosperity Center to host event on Inclusive Economic Prosperity

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Tonight, Thursday, March 7 at South of North Brewery in South Lake Tahoe, the Tahoe Prosperity Center will host keynote speaker, Zain Ali, for their second event of the Envision Tahoe Talks speaker series. Ali, the designer of the original Instacart app and South Tahoe resident, will share from his breadth of professional experience and discuss how Tahoe can grow its economy, be more inclusive and allow more to thrive.

From an early age, Zain Ali aspired to be an artist. Ali channeled his artistic interests in the digital space where he has thrived as a creative designer throughout his career. Notably, Ali has led design efforts with Instacart and Y Combinator. He has recently launched another creative endeavor, Nature’s Keeper, a sustainable snow wear brand. Ali is also currently working with Hope Street Group, an organization focused on helping youths find careers that fit their skills and interests.

Following the success of the Tahoe Prosperity Center’s 2023 Envision Tahoe Venture Summit, attendees provided feedback that they sought more opportunities throughout the year to connect with others over Tahoe issues. To meet this demand, Tahoe Prosperity Center launched Envision Tahoe Talks, a quarterly speaker series to generate dialogue and collaboration year-round. Last November, the first Envision Tahoe Talks event featured Jeff Saling, Co-founder of StartupNV, and was held at Za’s Lakefront in Tahoe City. During the first Envision Tahoe Talk, attendees learned about how Tahoe business owners can grow their businesses or find investors. Future events will rotate between the north and south shores of the Lake and discussions will focus on Tahoe issues and our shared futures…from conservation to housing to transportation and more.

This Envision Tahoe Talks event presents an opportunity to: learn from an incredibly accomplished creative mind and your Tahoe neighbor, Zain Ali. As well as hear and share ideas about Tahoe’s economic future…meet with new and old friends…and enjoy food and drink from an amazing local Tahoe brewery.

For tickets and more information please visit: https://visitlaketahoe.com/event/envision-tahoe-talks-inclusive-economic-prosperity-in-tahoe/ .