Tahoe real estate TV show to launch in April

Realtors Jesse Schue and Kaylin Culver filming a new episode.

Provided / RE/MAX Gold

American Dream TV recently announced the release of the newest show in Lake Tahoe — a 30-minute commercial-free show, “Selling Lake Tahoe” will air locally on cable and other major streaming networks.

Jesse Schue and Kaylin Culver with RE/MAX Gold are a few of the hand selected real estate professionals at the lake who will be hosting this new lifestyle and real estate show.

The show is a nationally syndicated program that airs on national networks CNBC, Bloomberg TV, the Travel Channel and other cable outlets. Streaming on Amazon Fire, Apple TV, and Roku, with significant viewership on social media.

The American Dream TV and production team have been nominated for an EMMY and have become nationally recognized as a real show sharing the real stories of neighborhoods and featuring the best real estate experts across the United States. Each show highlights a cast of elite realtors in each market chosen for their expertise in real estate, reputation, and recognition from their peers and consumers. The executive show producer, Craig Sewing, Inman News Nominee for “Most Influential in Real Estate,” hand picks the best of each market to be positioned as the host, and voice for the trends of the real estate market.

Filming will begin March 2023 and the show will be airing on cable, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, and Roku in April 2023.

The executive producer of the show specifically advised Schue and Culver to interview and share the stories of the biggest voices in South Lake Tahoe. American Dream TV is wanting us to connect with the movers and shakers, innovators, CEO’s, philanthropists, etc. Those making a positive impact on the local community, as the show is meant to combat negative media with real and positive stories.

In the next season, they are looking for homes going on the market to feature the stories of sellers. If anyone might be selling, RE/MAX Gold is interested in pitching their listing to the producers for the show.

The show can be watched on a variety of channels, and is generating millions of views on social media, proudly claiming “positive media,” niched around real estate, lifestyles, and culture.

Please call or email the RE/MAX Gold team with any ideas of those we should connect with, businesses we should highlight or homes we should tour.

Local realtors Schue and Culver are looking forward to showcasing the South Lake Tahoe community and all it has to offer.