Tahoe Arts Foundation submits application to develop community center

A visual rendering of the community performing arts center.

Provided / Tahoe Regional Arts Foundation

The nonprofit Tahoe Regional Arts Foundation has submitted an application to develop a 22-acre parcel of land near the entrance to Northstar California Resort as The Stages at Northstar, a visual and performing arts center for the community.

The Tahoe Regional Arts Foundation has already reached a sublease agreement with Vail Resorts for development and use of the property for up to 80 years. The North Tahoe-Truckee region is home to more than 15 educational institutions and 30 arts-based organizations that historically have not had access to a venue where the community and visitors can see the arts flourish.

The Tahoe Regional Arts Foundation is seeking approval from Placer County to build the performing arts complex, designed by Williams+Paddon Architects and Planners, featuring a 150-seat studio theater, 150-seat multi-use room for visual arts and special events, 650-seat proscenium theater and 2,500-seat outdoor amphitheater. The theater spaces were designed in collaboration with members of the USC School of Dramatic Arts, UC Berkeley Music Department and UNR Drama Department, whose invaluable feedback offered insight into what actors and set designers would need to efficiently move around the spaces during performances.

Estimated to cost $60 million to complete, once operational The Stages is expected to generate nearly $4 million annually in economic output.

A capital campaign is currently underway by the foundation to raise the $60 million needed for construction. The fundraising efforts will include naming rights and other opportunities for donors.

To learn more and to keep updated with news related to The Stages, visit http://www.tahoearts.net.