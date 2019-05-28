Tahoe Regional Planning Agency hosting open house on ‘Loop Road’ project

Cars travel on southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 50 near the California/Nevada border and Stateline. Opposition to the âLoop Roadâ project hopes to list a project-related question on South Lake Tahoe's ballot this November.

The public will have another opportunity to learn about the U.S. 50/South Shore Community Revitalization Project on Wednesday, May 29.

The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency is hosting an open house covering the initial stages of the project, commonly referred to as the Loop Road project.

The event, according to TRPA, will consist of a series of informational stations where residents can give input on the initial planning stages of the project.

“TRPA and the Tahoe Transportation District is looking for your input and comments on the goals and objectives for the corridor during these initial stages of the design process,” states a press release from the agency.

The event will be the first of four that TRPA plans to host in the coming months.

“This first open house is intended to be a brainstorming session, and all ideas are welcome,” states the press release.

The effort comes at a time of heightened outreach by project leaders and stakeholders.

The city of South Lake Tahoe has hosted several meetings on the topic since March.

The project — which remains one of the most controversial issues on South Shore — calls for realigning U.S. 50 behind the casinos and Heavenly Village area. Environmental planning documents for the long-debated project were approved by the TRPA Governing Board in 2018.

“This project is potentially transformational for South Lake Tahoe,” Joanne Marchetta, executive director of TRPA, said in the press release. “This is not simply a road project, but a renaissance project. With public input on design, we can create a place that provides a real sense of community.”

The event will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, at TRPA offices, 128 Market St., in Stateline. The public is welcome to drop in any time during the two-hour open house.